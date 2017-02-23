DA NWest leader says Premier did not ask for approval for this splurge of public money

DA to oppose Supra’s R1.1m luxury car in Finance Committee

22 February 2017

It is an insult to our poorest North West residents, and the 44% unemployed in our province, that Premier Supra Mahumapelo is about to buy a new million rand luxury car.

The DA will vehemently oppose this luxury purchase in the Legislature Finance Committee, as the Premier has sought no approval yet for this splurge of public money from the Legislature.

After planning to procure a private jet, planning a multi-million rand statue to Jacob Zuma, and sending the compromised Brian Molefe to Parliament, this latest scandal shows how Supra puts himself and the ANC long before the people. Supra has left the people behind, in the dust of his new luxury car.

At a time when South Africa needs government leaders to spend far less on their own comforts and luxuries, Supra should not be spending multiple millions on cars, jets and statues.

In November last year I wrote to the Premier’s Office, lodging the DA objection to his new car plans, and suggesting a very practical alternative vehicle that would cost half of what Supra wants to spend. That submission by the DA was rejected, because Supra would rather waste public money on himself than on service delivery and job creation.

Our province is desperate for better infrastructure, services, roads and jobs. A car for Supra Mahumapelo will steal money from the priorities in this province, and the DA will therefore vehemently oppose this luxury car purchase.

Issued by Joe McGluwa, DA North West Leader, 22 February 2017