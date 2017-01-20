Party says if any investigations are underway, the Minister must provide updates and amounts involved

DA to probe corruption at TVET colleges

19 January 2017

The Democratic Alliance will be submitting written questions to the Minister of Police, Nkosinathi Nhleko, to ask whether the South African Police Service (SAPS) is currently investigating any cases of corruption at Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges across the country.

If any investigations are underway, the DA will request that the Minister provide updates on each investigation and the amounts involved.

Students have called for a national shutdown of the 50 TVET campuses, in a bid to draw attention to massive corruption and weak leadership that has led these colleges to be completely dysfunctional.

The DA has, on numerous occasions, raised serious issues plaguing TVETs, yet the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Blade Nzimande, has done very little to intervene.

While the DA shares the students’ frustration at the inability of the ANC-led government to effectively address these issues, we urge students to refrain from violent protests and shutting down campuses.

The current crises at TVET colleges is yet another symptom of decades of neglect by the ANC-led government. Corruption has been allowed to fester and is costing young people their future as TVET colleges are an important avenue for students who do not qualify for university to obtain the necessary skills they need to participate in the economy.

It is high time meaningless talk is replaced by swift action to ensure that young people are given every opportunity to gain the skills they need to pursue opportunities for a better life.

Issued by Belinda Bozzoli, DA Shadow Minister of Higher Education and Training, 19 January 2017