30 May 2017

Tomorrow I will, together with Dr. Malcolm Figg, DA Shadow Minister of Appropriations, propose 405 amendments to the Appropriations Bill [B5-2017], in the amount of R10.8 billion, to 2017/18 budget during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Appropriations.

The budget proposals for 2017/18 are aimed at:

- creating jobs by allocating an additional R1.5 billion to provide 213 602 more work opportunities in the Expanded Public Works Programme;

- fighting crime by allocating an additional R688 million to establish a stand-alone specialised unit to fight drug-related crime;

- supporting poor students by allocating an additional R3.5 billion to provide financial assistance to 63 331 more students who are enrolled, or who would like to enroll, at technical and vocational training colleges;

- fighting corruption by allocating an additional R174 million to boost the investigative capacity of the Public Protector;

- assisting the poor by allocating an additional R4.5 billion to prevent malnutrition among children and assist people battling high food prices; and

- combatting cross-border crime by allocating an additional R483 million to fund 7 more sub-units (+/- 945 soldiers) to safeguard the landward borders of South Africa.

The DA’s proposed amendments are “budget neutral” and will be funded by reprioritising expenditure, within the existing budget, and will have no effect on the fiscal deficit, which is estimated to be R149 billion, or -3.1% of GDP, in 2017/18.

Issued by David Maynier, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, 30 May 2017