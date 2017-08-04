MP says executive has an impressive record but faces massive challenges

DA welcomes appointment of competent Jarana as SAA CEO

3 August 2017

The DA welcomes the appointment of Mr Vuyani Jarana as the CEO of SAA. Mr Jarana has an impressive record in business and we wish him well at SAA.

SAA presents challenges much bigger than Mr Jarana has ever faced before. The only way to save SAA will largely depend on Mr Jarana being given a free hand to take the robust action that is required in order to ruthlessly cut the bloated cost structure that is dragging the airline into liquidation.

At the parliamentary meeting with SAA tomorrow we will ask the hard questions about the current bankrupt state of the airline and what the remuneration package and performance requirements for Mr Jarana are.

Issued by Alf Lees, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, 3 August 2017