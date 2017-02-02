Party says Premier David Makhura bears part of the blame for disaster as he should have acted earlier and fired her

DA welcomes resignation of Gauteng Health MEC

1 February 2017

I welcome the resignation of Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu in the wake of the highly critical findings of the Health Ombudsman concerning the deaths of at least 94 mental health patients.

Premier David Makhura bears part of the blame for this disaster as he should have acted earlier to fire her and taken action to protect the patients, many of whom are still suffering in unsuitable NGOs.

It took 141 days for Mahlangu to resign following the first disclosure of deaths in reply to my question in the Gauteng Legislature on 13 September last year.

I am not impressed with the return of Dr Gwen Ramokgopa as MEC of the Gauteng Health Department. She was mediocre in this position previously and does not have the drive to fix this deeply dysfunctional department.

Premier Makhura has failed badly in this matter and needs to keep his promises to ensure that action is taken against all those implicated, including criminal charges.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, 1 February 2017