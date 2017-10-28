Mpumalanga leader says this sends a strong message that racism will not be tolerated

DA welcomes sentencing in coffin assault case

The DA welcomes the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court sentencing of the two men who forced Rethabile Mlotshwa into a coffin while threatening to burn him alive in what is believed to be a racially motivated attack.

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen have been sentenced to 19 and 16 years respectively, five of which are suspended, after they were found guilty of attempted murder, amongst other charges.

This sentencing indeed sends a strong message that racism in any shape or form will not be tolerated in South Africa.

The DA believes that we must strive to build a society that is free of conflict and fear and that all South Africans must stand up against racial hatred and bigotry.

We must all take a stand to reject racism and focus our energy on building a better South Africa where our worth is not defined by the colour of our skin.

Racism has no place in South Africa and today, justice was served.

Statement issued by James Masango MPL, DA Mpumalanga Provincial Leader, 27 October 2017