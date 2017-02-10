POLITICS

DA welcomes suspension of Gauteng Health officials – Jack Bloom

Jack Bloom |
09 February 2017
DA says it is a necessary step in disciplinary process that will hopefully open the way for new top level appointments

DA welcomes suspension of Gauteng Health officials

9 February 2017

I welcome the announced suspension of Dr Barney Selebano, head of the Gauteng Health Department, and the notice of intention to suspend that has been served on Dr Makgabo Manamela, the mental health head.

This is a necessary step in the disciplinary process which will open the way for new top level appointments that will hopefully be more professional and ethical.

There are nine other senior officials who were identified in the Ombudsman's Report who also need to be suspended and disciplined.

The newly appointed acting head of the department, Dr Ernest Kenoshi, faces a daunting task in restoring morale and establishing effective management.

The priority now is finding places for all the mental health patients at unlicensed NGOs as existing psychiatric hospitals are already over-crowded.

The department should request Life Healthcare Esidimeni to re-open their facilities in order to accommodate the large number of mental health patients.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, 9 February 2017 

 

Warren Buffett on investing then, now and the economy in 2017…
South Africa in economic breakdown: Zuma’s grim legacy in charts – but his friends are having fun
As SA takes giant leap towards R20 minimum hourly wage, 10 things you must know.
Will Gordhan double up on fuel levy at Budget 2017? Significant knock on effects explained.
Eskom “challenges” were the crooks in its own ranks – legal probe

iSERVICE FEED