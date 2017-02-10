DA says it is a necessary step in disciplinary process that will hopefully open the way for new top level appointments

DA welcomes suspension of Gauteng Health officials

9 February 2017

I welcome the announced suspension of Dr Barney Selebano, head of the Gauteng Health Department, and the notice of intention to suspend that has been served on Dr Makgabo Manamela, the mental health head.

This is a necessary step in the disciplinary process which will open the way for new top level appointments that will hopefully be more professional and ethical.

There are nine other senior officials who were identified in the Ombudsman's Report who also need to be suspended and disciplined.

The newly appointed acting head of the department, Dr Ernest Kenoshi, faces a daunting task in restoring morale and establishing effective management.

The priority now is finding places for all the mental health patients at unlicensed NGOs as existing psychiatric hospitals are already over-crowded.

The department should request Life Healthcare Esidimeni to re-open their facilities in order to accommodate the large number of mental health patients.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, 9 February 2017