Party says decision to release 'cleansed' version is nothing more than a smoke screen to hide valuable information from public

DA will accept nothing less than full, uncensored Denton Report

7 February 2017

The announcement earlier today by Eskom Board Chairperson, Dr Ben Ngubane, that only a “cleansed” version of the Denton Report will be made public, is rejected with the contempt it deserves.

This is nothing more than a smoke-screen to continue to hide valuable information from the public. It is precisely the sort of trickery that we have seen the government use before to shield themselves from full accountability.

Indeed, the “sanitised” report will only contain vague generalisations that would be unusable in holding those in the wrong accountable.

If Dr Ngubane has nothing to hide, then he should do the right thing and release the full, unaltered report without any further delay.

The DA will the nonetheless continue with our application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act to gain access to the full, original report. And we will accept nothing less than the full, original report being delivered to us in terms of this law.

There is no valid reason for keeping this report secret as South Africans have every right to know the truth about what is going on at such a vital state entity.

Issued by Natasha Mazzone, DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, 7 February 2017