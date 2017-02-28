Party says it will provide a workable solution to many issues that continue to plague province's communities

DA gears up for government-in-waiting politics with Alternative KZN State of the Province

27 February 2017

Today marks a new era for the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal, with a shift in gear from opposition politics to government-in-waiting politics with the delivery of an Alternative KZN State of the Province address.

The Address, which includes the DA’s Rescue Plan for KZN, comes as the people of our province cry out for a government that puts them first. It comes as they can no longer rely on the ANC to present them with a State of the Province later this week that brings real hope rather than tired rhetoric.

The shift in politics means that the DA will no longer follow an ANC set agenda that has no direction, no purpose and no tangible result for its people. Instead, we will set the agenda, providing workable solutions to the many issues that continue to plague KZN communities.

The DA has worked tirelessly as an opposition party, in line with the Constitution, to ensure that government is held to account, that promises are delivered on, and that the rule of law is respected. We are proud of the work we and our colleagues before us have done in building a vibrant legislature in KwaZulu-Natal and of the role we are playing in keeping ANC abuse in check.

But we still need to do much more. And for this to happen, we have to make the big leap from being an opposition party to a government in waiting party. A party that will continue to hold government to account whenever it can, but one that will also start preparing to deliver on our values and policies, when we are elected. Because voters must know that unless they vote for us to be their government, we cannot deliver on the excellent service delivery we are known for.

The DA’s ‘Rescue Plan for KZN’ is a vision and strategy for the year ahead that puts the people of KZN first. It is a Plan that with the correct political will can be implemented and ultimately benefit our entire province and all its people and not just a chosen few. It is a plan that can turn KZN into an economic machine, create sustainable jobs and deliver affordable and sustainable services.

The Plan also focuses on the portfolios identified as key drivers for change in the province– Health, Education, Economic Development, Social Development, Agriculture and Transport. It also introduces immediate changes in terms of the Premier’s Office in order to promote a capable state in our province.

With an overall focus on skills for jobs and economic growth, the DA’s Rescue Plan for KZN will grow the economy and create jobs, providing opportunity regardless of political affiliation and ensuring access to affordable and sustainable services in all government departments. Coupled to this is the development of a well-developed infrastructure plan to address shortcomings key to job creation, the development of construction industries, SMME’s and broad based black economic empowerment.

The DA’s Rescue Plan for KZN is not a pipe dream. Nor is it the sound of empty promises. It is a plan backed by the DA’s proven track record of delivery already evident in the Western Cape, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Midvaal and Nelson Mandela Bay – all formerly defunct under ANC rule.

The ANC have long forgotten about the people of this province. Today the DA has presented the people of KZN with hope in the face of growing disillusionment.

KZN needs urgent and radical political transformation.

The key is in the hands of voters. Only voters can unlock this change.

Issued by Francois Rodgers, Leader of the DA in the KZN Legislature, 27 February 2017