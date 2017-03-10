Party says fact that CEO Matshela Koko is seeking R20m in damages is laughable

DA will stand up to Eskom onslaught

8 March 2017

The DA notes the media release by Eskom signalling their intent to claim damages from the DA for defamation and wrongful actions against Eskom and the Group Chief Executive, Matshela Koko.

We have already filed our intention to defend this action and look forward to the opportunity to do so. The fact that Mr Koko is seeking R20 million from the DA is laughable.

The DA will not be intimidated and will not back down.

This court action will no doubt be funded by the South African taxpayer and therefore the DA will also be submitting parliamentary questions to expose how much this litigation will cost.

Yet again the state is using public funds to defend the elite.

The DA is of the belief that the comments Mr Koko refers to, were fair and made in relation to the Dentons report which is publically acknowledged to allegedly contain damning information on widespread corruption within the State-owned Entity (SOE).

The DA has tried to access the full, uncensored version of the report and has submitted an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to gain access to the report by Dentons into Eskom. Yet, to date, only redacted versions have been released.

The report cost South Africans R27 million and we all deserve to know what the uncensored version contains.

It is hoped that during this process, the full report, will be released.

Issued by DA Press Office, 8 March 2017