Party says ruling has upheld that freedom of association and freedom of speech

DA wins in High Court against Mayor Gumede

16 May 2017

The Democratic Alliance welcomes the order in our favour against eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Zandile Gumede, in High Court today, over her incitement to violence ahead of the enormous anti-Zuma march in Durban on 07 April 2017.

Today was the return day of our interim interdict against the Mayor stopping her from inciting violence or threatening arrest of the marchers. We are delighted that we have obtained a final interdict against the Mayor. The court ordered that Mayor Gumede be held personally liable for full costs of the application.

The High Court’s decision has upheld that freedom of association and freedom of speech, when showing our public opposition to the broken President Jacob Zuma shall not be infringed by his political allies, like Mayor Gumede.

This is a victory for democracy over abuse of government power.

The DA was forced to bring this application in defense of the people of EThekwini who wanted to protest peacefully, yet were under threats of violence and arrest from the Mayor.

We will continue to hold autocratic ANC politicians to account, and will reject their abuse of government power wherever it arises.

Issued by Zwakele Mncwango, DA KZN Leader, 17 May 2017