Dept says socio-economic assessment will be conducted during the upcoming cabinet process

The dti dismisses claims by Democratic Alliance MP against Minister Davies

the dti dismissed a statement released by a Democratic Alliance MP, Dean McPherson claiming that a socio-economic assessment study on the Draft Liquor Amendment Bill has not been completed. In fact, in terms of government convention, a socio-economic assessment was done on the Liquor Policy.

Subsequent to Cabinet approval of the Liquor Policy the Draft Liquor Amendment Bill was released for public comment and the dead-line extended several times to allow for the most comprehensive stakeholder engagement possible. The final dead-line for submissions was 15 December 2016.

The department is currently reviewing the comments received which may impact on the final outcome. The Bill, which will take account of stakeholder consultations, will then be submitted to Cabinet for introduction to Parliament. These processes necessitate a socio-economic assessment study on the Bill which will be conducted during the Cabinet process, as a matter of course.

Statement issued by DTI spokesperson, Sidwell Medupe, 17 February 2017