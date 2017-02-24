DA MP says necessary changes made to cut wasteful spending and stabilise distressed municipal finances

DA-led Tshwane, JHB and NMB pass first adjustment budgets

The DA commends the governments of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, who have today passed their mid-financial-year adjustment budgets.

We specifically commend Tshwane for allocating R20 million to new community halls in Hammanskraal, Winterveld and Mabopane, JHB for committing R41 million more to electrify informal settlements left in the dark by the ANC, and NMB for adding R40 million to restore the water infrastructure left to ruin by the ANC causing the highest water losses in South Africa.

These are the first adjustments to the Metros' budgets made by the new DA-led administrations, together with our coalition partner parties. The changes signal the DA-led governments' momentum in turning around the rot left by the ANC, so that we can deliver on our promises to all people in these Metros.

Having inherited ANC-drafted budgets in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, the new DA-led administrations have today been able to make necessary changes that cut wasteful spending, to stabilise the very distressed municipal finances, to begin restoring service delivery and reigniting growth in these three Metros.

Despite efforts by the ANC earlier today to disrupt the Johannesburg Council, the adjustment budget passed unanimously late this afternoon.

The business of delivering to all the people of our Metro governments gained even greater momentum today.

With money re-allocated to fund priorities, not vanities, the Metros of Tshwane, JHB and NMB can now truly begin bringing the change that all people need, especially the lost generation.

Statement issued by Kevin Mileham MP, DA Shadow Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, 23 February 2017