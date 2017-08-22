Xanthea Limberg says collective consumption remains at 629m litres per day, well above 500m litres target

Drought crisis: more water restriction devices coming

The City of Cape Town is preparing for its next installations of water management devices at properties with excessively high water usage across the metro. There are excessive water users in all suburbs of Cape Town. The City further reminds all consumers to adjust the water-isolating valves (stopcocks) on their properties to reduce the flow rate and save water immediately. Read more below:

Dam storage levels are at 32,5%, which means useable water is at 22,5%. Collective consumption is 629 million litres per day, which is 129 million above the target of 500 million litres per day needed to build reserves for the expected harsh summer ahead.

The intricate process of restricting water supply to excessive use properties is ongoing and excessive users in the areas of Durbanville, Southfield, Retreat, Oakdale, Rondebosch, Maitland, Crawford, Three Anchor Bay and Parklands will be visited next over the coming weeks for the installation of water management devices.

‘The actions and abuse of water by some residents is unfair on those residents who are doing so much to save water. We are clamping down on people who refuse to play their part and to reduce usage. So far, 21 500 letters have been sent to excessive users.

‘The City is engaging with affected homeowners. Households will be restricted to an allocation of 350 litres per day unless an application to increase the allocation is made to the City. Such an application must be done in the form of an affidavit which will be verified by the water inspectors. In that case, City will set the water meter to a daily target that would allow each person to use their 87 litres per day in line with Level 4b restrictions.

‘The water management devices, specifically for excessive users, are the latest in a myriad drought interventions, together with large-scale pressure reduction and enormous enforcement efforts. The City’s emergency supply scheme interventions are also under way.

‘We are hoping that significant further reductions in water usage could be achieved if residents reduce water flow through adjusting their private stopcocks or water control tap. It is really important that all possible avenues are explored,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Councillor Xanthea Limberg.

The City also reminds households that it is the property owner’s duty to detect and repair water leaks.

How to adjust a stopcock to reduce water flow (this should ideally be done during the day):

- Close the stopcock by turning it in a clockwise direction, and open it again (about a half turn)

- Go to the tap furthest away from the stopcock (this could be inside the house, in the back garden/yard or in an upstairs bathroom)

- Open the cold water tap and see if there is sufficient water flowing

- If required, adjust the stopcock a half turn at a time until a reasonable but reduced flow rate of water to the furthest cold water tap is achieved

For information on how to meet the 87-litre per day usage requirement, residents should please visit the water restrictions page on the City’s website: www.capetown.gov.za/thinkwater and utilise our water calculator: http://bit.ly/ ThinkWaterCalculatorCT

Residents can contact the City via email to water@capetown.gov.za for queries about the water pressure reduction, or to report contraventions of the water restrictions (evidence should be provided to assist the City’s enforcement efforts), or they can send an SMS to 31373.

Water supplied by the City remains safe to drink and is tested in accordance with safety standards.

Statement issued by Councillor Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, City of Cape Town, 21 August 2017