Fighters say this could be achieved if all the MPs of the official opposition resigned

EFF STATEMENT ON DA'S PROPOSED MOTION TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT

Thursday, August 10, 2017

The EFF will not entertain the motion of the DA to dissolve parliament because it is disingenuous. If the Democratic Alliance truly wants Parliament to be dissolved, all they need to do is to resign all their members, as well as their Party from Parliament in line with Section 46 (1) of the Constitution which states that the "National Assembly consists of no fewer than 350 and no more than 400 members". Once the DA, which has 89 members resigns, Parliament would not meet the constitutional requirement as per Section 46 and thus would dissolve.

The EFF already approached the DA to implement this earlier in the year and the DA outrightly rejected it. The EFF did this following the outcome of the Constitutional Court Judgement on Nkandla which found that Parliament failed to execute its duties in holding Zuma accountable. This judgement implied that the 5th Democratic Parliament is illegitimate. On these basis the EFF approached the DA that Parliament must be dissolved through Section 46 and the DA refused.

We therefore call on the DA, if they are genuine and mean business, to stop wasting parliaments time and simply withdraw from the body as it will meet their required objective.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 10 August 2017