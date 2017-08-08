Women's League says it is unfortunate that out of frustration of being reshuffled, Mcebisi Jonas has joined this agenda

The ANCWL statement on the DA-led coalition of opposition parties Motion of No Confidence against the President of the Republic of South Africa

7 August 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted another attempt by Democratic Alliance (DA) led coalition of opposition parties to dislodge the African National Congress (ANC) from governing. The DA led coalition of opposition of parties has tabled a motion of no confidence against the State President, Comrade Jacob Zuma. The motion will be debated in the National Assembly on Tuesday, the 8th August 2017.

The DA led coalition of opposition parties supported by some neo-liberal media houses who are the advocates of white supremacy, have partnered with likes of Save SA and Methodist Church of Southern Africa to advance the regime change. It is unfortunate that out of frustration of being reshuffled from cabinet, the former Deputy Minister of Finance Mcebisi Jonas has consciously agreed to be co-opted into this agenda. He has released a video clip calling South Africans to come in numbers to support the motion and he further confirmed the regime change agenda in saying the march is the beginning of new National Movement in South Africa to write a new chapter for them country. The ANCWL pleads with Cde Mcebisi and all comrades in the movement to accept that deployment is not a right and serving in Cabinet is at the behest of the President.

It is also surprising that the likes of Sipho Pityana, Rev Ziphozihle Siwa et all who have been quite when companies were found guilty of collusion, banks manipulating the Rand, mines are not complying to Social and Labour Plans and retrenching workers, bogus Pastors feeding congregants with rats and snakes, young girls and women being raped and killed and children of the poor and working class crying for fees to fall at Institutions of Higher Learning are now projecting themselves as activists having the interest of the country at heart. Their pseudo activism was revived by their rejection to the discussions within the ruling party about fundamentally changing the structure, systems, institutions and patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy in favour of all South Africans, especially the poor, the majority of whom are African and female.

The ANCWL remains proud of the achievements of the ANC led government under President Jacob Zuma and his collective. The ANC led government has resolved amongst others on:

- Speedy establishment of Judicial Commission of Inquiry to holistically investigate any form of State Capture. The ANCWL calls all members of society with information of any acts of State Capture to allow this process to unfold and make submissions at the Commission.

- Ensuring that all financially needy and academically deserving students, whether poor, working class or middle class, can access loans and bursaries in order to gain entry to university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges without paying upfront fees at the point of entry.

- Intensify support measures for the agricultural sector in particular small scale farmers.

- Move the National Health Insurance (NHI) Scheme from pilot phase to implementation.

- Transform the Post Bank into a fully fledged bank and used it as the bank of first choice by government for its banking services and any transactions with the citizens.

- Strengthen Corporate Governance at State Opened Companies.

The frivolous motion by DA led coalition of opposition parties is an attempt to remove democratically elected government that seeks to eradicate the legacies of colonialism and apartheid which resulted in high levels of inequality, unemployment and poverty. Colonialism and apartheid are system which are appreciated by the real leader of DA Helen Zille and for that she was let off the hook by shadow leader of DA Mmusi Maimane for her tweets on colonialism. Even the DA MPL's using their conscience voted for her to remain a Premier of the Western Cape.

There is a need of unity of purpose amongst South Africans to defeat the colour revolution and protect the gains of our freedom. The ANCWL supporters, members and society in general must expose the hidden agenda of the DA of seeking to collapse the South African government with a hope of taking over and protecting the status quo in terms of land and economic ownership patterns.

The ANCWL calls all its supporters, members and the society in general to reject colour revolution led by DA. If the DA governs the country the status quo of skewed racial economic and land ownership will not be tempered with.

Issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 7 August 2017