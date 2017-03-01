Youth alliance components not surprised by decision, say party uses every tragic loss of black lives to raise political profile

The Progressive Youth Alliance components of Gauteng find the DA’s political antics of a motion of no confidence against David Makhura tragic and deplorable but we are not surprised

The Progressive Youth Alliance components of Gauteng Province consisting of SASCO, COSAS and the YCLSA have noted with great concern the frivolous call for a motion of no confidence against the premier of Gauteng David Makhura.

We find the Democratic Alliance’s political antics both deplorable and tragic, but we are not surprised. Since its name change, the DA has been using every tragic loss of black lives in the provinces where they don’t govern to raise their political profile. In fact, in the years leading up to its name change from the apartheid National Party to its current name, the DA was involved in a series of racial slurs and untold numbers of black victims whose unmarked graves remain uncounted for. At the height of numerous please and attempts for them to come clean on their misdemeanours, the then National Party decided to change its name to Democratic Alliance hoping to erase its tragic history of black oppression. This is the DA’s tragic history we refuse to forget as the Progressive Youth Alliance. Given this most recent history, we are not surprised by their current antics aimed at usurping power at all costs.

We have been informed there have been attempts made by some including offers of money to get certain members of the affected families to speak prematurely against the government and in support of the DA. This is very unfortunate and it exposes the DA’s lack of understanding of African culture and customs where normally those affected are allowed time and space to grieve and where our role is to assist them to find solace in a time of loss.

The Health Ombudsman made recommendations on the matter and we welcome the action taken by the premier of Gauteng David Makhura and, his commitment that government will go beyond the recommendations to ensure that the families move one step closer to finding closure. Our hearts remain with families of the victims.

Issued by Alex Mdakane, Provincial Secretary, YCLSA Gauteng on behalf of COSAS, SASCO & YCLSA, 28 February 2017