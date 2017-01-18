Federation says instead of dismissing incompetent councillors, the mayor created other million-rand-a-year positions for them

Cosatu Western Cape slams the DA’s restructuring gimmick

The Mayor of Cape Town has again shifted the chairs on a sinking Titanic, by doing a reshuffle without making real improvements. The Cape Flats is experiencing deepening crisis but the Mayor has no plan to address the trouble of these communities. Instead , she has decided to restructure the Mayco, which was bloated and inefficient and filled with deadwood leaders. Just last week Zusette Little was caught playing solitaire in an important Council meeting, which signifies the problem.

Instead of dismissing the incompetent councillors, who are the Mayor’s political buddies, she created other million rand a year positions for them. This is just a case of a mayor ,who in her first 5 years in office has brought no change to the city but is now just reshuffling the same old incompetent political cronies. The DA which has been running the city for more than 10 years has nothing new to offer the poorer citizen of the City of the Cape Flats, so now gives them a gimmick in the media.

The Mayor however lost out on JP Smith ,who has seen the war zone of the Cape Flats explode without having any plan or leadership to address it. He has been brought into the new structure by insistence of Zille, who first appointed this incompetent into leadership.

This rich in this City continue to live a glorious life in their old white areas, with none of the problems plaguing the Cape Flats. They get all the support they need from the city and the mayor, as she neglects the Cape Flats, with its deepening crisis. The best they have to offer working families of the cape Flats is to expand the bureaucracy and give political pals positions they are incapable of performing. The city needs a radical plan that will see the white areas neglected a bit so the black areas can get adequate services. This city works for you if you are white or are a De Lille political cronies.

Issued by Tony Ehrenreich, Western Cape Secretary, COSATU, 17 January 2017