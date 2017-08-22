Party says minibus taxi is said to have crashed off the bridge and plunged 15 meters down to an embankment

Day of horror as commuters perish in horrific taxi crash

21 August 2017

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed shock and devastation at the horrific minibus accident that has claimed the lives of 19 people near KwaXimba West of Durban.

Although details of the horrific accident remain sketchy but it appears that a minibus travelling from KwaSwayimane, Umshwathi Municipality to Durban crashed at the Umsunduzi Valley leaving people dead.

This is indeed a sad and painful tragedy for all of us in KwaZulu-Natal. This day has been turned into a day of horror for all of us. It is very difficult to come to terms with such a terrible tragedy of a loss of so many lives in one day.

The minibus taxi is said to have crashed off the bridge and plunged 15 meters down to an embankment. Even more concerning are the revelations that the minibus taxi may have been overloaded as 10 people reported to have sustained critical injuries while 19 passed away.

The ANC further calls on the law enforcement and authorities to swiftly investigate the causes of this carnage and to act decisively on any act of negligence or recklessness. The ANC also calls on all taxi operators to be more vigilant and adhere to the rules of the road and take safety precautions seriously to avoid the unnecessary loss of life. Our public transport vehicles cannot be turned into moving coffins. Passengers should also be vigilant of any wrongdoing and they must not allow their lives to be endangered by being coerced into boarding overloaded taxis.

The ANC also applaud the community of Ward 01 of eThekwini Municipality who made it their responsibility to rescue those injured passengers and rushed them to the nearby clinic before the arrival of paramedics on the scene.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to families, relatives and friends of the people who perished in this horrific accident. May their souls rest in peace! The ANC also wishes all those who were injured, a speedy recovery.

Issued by Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC KZN Provincial Spokesperson, ANC KZN, 21 August 2017