Federation offended by allegations, says it is meant to distract everyone from wonderful work they have done

COSATU rejects any assertion that its decision not to sign the Minimum Wage agreement was politically motivated

9 February 2017

COSATU denounces and disputes an article by Natasha Marrian in today’s Business Day titled , “Cosatu faction chokes on Cyril’s success” as nothing more than a baseless piece of factional gossip. This is meant to distract and defocus everyone from the wonderful work that Cosatu in particular has achieved at Nedlac for the workers.

The NMW is a product of worker’s living wage struggles since the 1980’s, and the product of continuous pressure by workers and their federation COSATU. The idea that the federation’s decision not to sign the minimum wage deal was politically motivated and instigated by the president of the federation for factional reasons, is an insult and deeply offensive to the entire leadership collective of Cosatu ;and to many of those who have some regard for truth, and facts

COSATU National Office Bearers take decisions by consensus and both President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa deserve equal credit for the strides that have been made by government to introduce a legislated National Minimum Wage.

While, we understand that the silly season of conference politics is upon us, this article proves that some in the media have reached the pinnacle of audacity by scribbling together and dishing up the craziest mystifying rumours and innuendos. Unfortunately this pedestrian gossip is regarded as immortal wisdom by unsuspecting readers and ends up causing not just unnecessary divisions but also poisoning and corrupting the public discourse.

We refuse to be defocused from the crucial work of defending the workers and of ensuring that the millions of South African workers, who remain super-exploited, and are stuck in the cheap labour system, are extricated from the shackles of poverty. We are proud of the work that COSATU has done and that it continues to do to influence the policy direction of this country ,as evidenced by the outcomes of the NMW negotiations at Nedlac. We are also proud that the federation’s Back to Basic’s programme that is rooted in our founding principles of a worker controlled and mandate driven organisation are being respected and adhered to. We will never allow a situation, where we fail to consult and report back to our members on issues that affect them for narrow considerations and interests.

Issued by Sizwe Pamla, National Spokesperson, COSATU, 9 February 2017