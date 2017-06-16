Party trusts PP's investigation will shed much need light on disturbing allegations

ANC welcomes decision to investigate #Guptaemails

15 June 2017

The African National Congress welcomes the decision of the Public Protector to conduct a preliminary investigation into some of the claims contained in the so-called #GuptaEmails. The ANC has always maintained the need to establish the veracity of the emails and consequently the merits of the allegations contained therein.

We trust that the investigation will shed some much needed light on the disturbing allegations which, if left unattended, have the effect of undermining the integrity and credibility of our government and state.

Corruption and impropriety as it relates to public funds and resources is an untenable cancer that must be rooted out in our society. The ANC has full confidence in the institutions established to support our democracy as well as in the institutional framework government is constantly strengthening to fight corruption.

We call on all those with information relating to the issues to be investigated to fully support and cooperate with the work of the Public Protector.

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, ANC, 15 June 2017