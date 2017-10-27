Party will continue to support the family in the struggle to have justice run its full course

SACP welcomes the decision by the NPA to prosecute the Murderers of Comrade Ahmed Timol

25 October 2015

The South African Communist Party welcomes the news from the Ahmed Timol Family Trust that the Timol family received a correspondence on Tuesday, 24 October 2017, “from the National Prosecuting Authority confirming that police have received instructions to open three dockets pursuant to the cover-up of the 1971 murder in police custody of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol”. The SACP will continue to support the Timol family in the struggle to have justice run its full course.

The SACP further reiterates its position, that all those who were involved in the crime against humanity, apartheid, must face the music for their complicity. There are many South African families that, to this day, 23 years into our democratic transition, still do not know what happened to their loved ones who were killed or disappeared by the apartheid regime of capitalist rulers. Relevant state authorities must rigorously pursue comprehensive investigations and make sure everyone is accounted for.

Issued by Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, National Spokesperson & Head of Communications, SACP, 25 October 2017