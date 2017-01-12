Women's League says Dlamini was not drunk during speech, adds that newspaper must retract article and apologise

The statement of the ANCWL on the defamatory allegations against its president published by The Citizen

11 January 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted with disdain the article published by the Citizen that alledged that the President of the ANCWL, Cde Bathabile Dlamini addressed the event in Germiston in drunken state on Friday. This article seeks to undermine the President of the ANCWL and is smear campaign to discredit her.

The ANCWL condemns the reports published by the Citizen that the President could not stand during her address and had to address seated due to drunkeness. The article further alledged that Cde Bathabile's address was off topic and spoke about the schools she attended and her childhood. All these allegations are lies, the President was sober, she was standing during her speech and she spoke on the challenges of the Young Women's Desk, Education and Women and the Economy.

As the ANCWL we call on the Citizen News Paper to be accountable for these defamatory allegations by retracting the article and apologise to the ANCWL President. The ANCWL has enough evidence to prove that the reports were lies, since the event was recorded. Should the Citizen fail to account on the allegations, the ANCWL will take up this issue with the Press Ombudsman.

Issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General of the ANCWL, 11 January 2017