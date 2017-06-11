“If only the #KnysnaFire targeted specific people only...we can only dream right!”, among the comments

AfriForum denounces racist posts in wake of storm and fire

9 June 2017

The civil rights organisation AfriForum has denounced several racist posts in the wake of the natural disasters in the Western Cape and more specifically Knysna.

“The sentiments so openly expressed in these social media posts are extremely troublesome and we will ask the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for an immediate investigation. In addition, we will include these posts in the mass hate speech complaint that AfriForum will soon lay with the South African Police Service (SAPS),” says Guido Urlings, Campaign Officer at AfriForum.

AfriForum will also consider the possibility of instituting civil litigation against the individuals responsible for these callous posts if the complaints with the SAHRC or SAPS do not yield any results.

AfriForum received screenshots of the following statements on social media:

Mathandazo Wabo Lova (@JabulaniKhesa)

Dear White People

What’s happening with #KnysnaFire is called #Vutha and only black people can save you from it, just bring the land back.

Savagéé (@KeNegroAkere)

I actually smiled when I saw that Knysna is going thru it all, ‘cause we all know what the majority of the population is there [emoji]

Mlunguza Mthembu Luxolo

Pray this great #capestorm is here to take white people away to Europe. #WantOurLand

Black_X (@XMhehlomakulu)

Dear Jesus please let the storm take a few white people, I’m kidding [emoji] not a few [emojis] #capestorm

You (@IsaacKgafela)

Europeans are finally evacuating izwe lethu? #KnysnaFire

Busisiwe Seabe (@Ms_BSeabe)

If only the #KnysnaFire targeted specific people only...we can only dream right!

“We would like to encourage these individuals and communities to come together and provide the necessary aid to all those affected by the recent and ongoing events, rather than spewing racism,” Urlings says.

AfriForum encourages members of the public who encounter similar posts of racism or hate speech on social media to email screenshots of these posts to rasklag@afriforum.co.za.

If you would like to assist victims through donations, kindly monitor our social media platforms and those of our sister organisation Solidarity Helping Hand for further updates and more information.

Guido Urlings

Campaign Officer

AfriForum

Ernst Roets

Deputy CEO

AfriForum

Issued by AfriForum, 10 June 2017