DA says this furthermore raises suspicions of 'jobs for cash and sex scandals'

Gauteng Education ignores recommendations by SGBs

5 July 2017

The Gauteng Education Department has in the past three years been challenged on 487 cases, based on its decision to ignore recommendations made regarding the appointment of school principals by School Governing Bodies (SGBs).

The department only challenged 1 case out of the 487 cases brought against it in the Education Labour Relations Council.

In a reply to a DA written question on the matter, Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, revealed that a total of 74 appointments and promotions where made where the first choice candidates were not appointed by the department.

Further to this, in a total of 61 cases, the department simply ignored the recommendations of the SGBs.

This begs the question on whether or not the department is adhering to its own SGB policies. This furthermore raises suspicions of “jobs for cash and sex scandals”. The panel is represented by both SGBs and the department.

While the South African Schools Act states that SGBs are ultimately responsible for managing and controlling schools, it also states that principals are also members of SGBs and are accountable to both the governing body and the education department.

SGBs play a vital role in the functioning of schools and any threat to their autonomy may have grave implications for the management and ownership of schools in the province.

The DA believes that community is central to the performance and functioning of schools. If community members take ownership of their schools, fewer schools would be vandalised and neglected.

The DA believes that the failure to employ and promote the best candidates for principals, deputy principles and heads of departments will destroy the quality of teaching and management of schools and will result in a bleak future for learners.

The decision to challenge only one case out of the 487 cases against the department confirms that the panellists were rigorous and thorough in their approach to recommend the best candidates.

Qualified school leadership and management creates and maintains excellent performance in schools across the province.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 5 July 2017