DA says GDSD failed to intervene and rescue home from closing due to funding constraints

Gauteng Department of Social Development closing down homes

7 February 2017

The closure of Twilight Home in Hillbrow is yet another Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD) blunder.

Last year, the DA requested Social Development MEC, Nandi Mayathula-Khoza to urgently intervene and save Twilight Home from closing due to funding constraints.

However, the GDSD failed to intervene and rescue this home which has been in operation for over 33 years.

Many children and teenagers who receive quality care have now been absorbed by other NGOs in the province.

Two children from Twilight are back on the streets and are in desperate need of care. Some learners failed to write their Matric exams as they were removed from the home last year.

MEC Mayathula-Khoza has a responsibility to ensure that not only are homes such as Twilight adequately funded, but to ensure that they are properly maintained and managed.

The GDSD’s blunder in not supporting or investigating conditions at Twilight Home speaks to the uncaring, non-responsive nature of the ANC-led government in Gauteng.

The DA will submit questions in the Legislature to ascertain why the department ignored calls by the home to assist in keeping their doors open to care for the homeless and most vulnerable members of our society.

Issued by Refiloe Nt’sekhe, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Social Development, 7 February 2017