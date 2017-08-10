League says methods used by opposition same as those of rented regime change agents all over world

ANCWL STATEMENT ON THE OUTCOME OF THE MOTION OF NO CONFIDENCE IN THE STATE PRESIDENT JACOB ZUMA

8 August 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) welcomes the outcome of the motion of no confidence in the State President Jacob Zuma debated in the National Assembly (NA) today, the 8th August 2017.

The coalition of opposition parties was exposed and defeated in executing their mandated task of a diplomatic coup d'etat. They have unmasked their interests as nothing else but to remove the State President, collapse the Cabinet, destabilise the country and cause civil unrest. Even before the vote, their members blocked roads in various cities in the country burning tyres denying citizens their freedom of movement.

The inputs of members of opposition parties during the frivolous motion were mainly grounded on gossip and innuendo without any tested scientific facts. South Africans must reject political parties who advance their politics by relying on courts of public opinion which are amplified by neo-liberal media houses. These are characteristics of rented regime change agents all over the world.

It is an undisputed fact that despite a conscious decision by some Corporates to embark on investment strike and focus on supporting regime change agenda, the ANC led government has made some strides in improving the lives of the people and there is still more to be done. The ANCWL firmly believes that it is only through unity of purpose with all citizens and sectors of society that the ANC will be strengthened to eradicate inequalities, unemployment and poverty in the country.

The ANCWL is not ignoring the public grievances on fraud and corruption in particular opinions on State capture. The ANCWL wishes to state that it is vehemently against any capture and or attempts to capture the State. The ANC has resolved on the speedy establishment of Judicial of Commission of Inquiry on State Capture and the ANCWL pleads with members of the society to allow this process to unfold and all with information on any acts of capture must be encouraged to make submissions to the Commission without fear nor favour. It is through our collective activism that the fight against fraud and corruption in public and private sector will be won.

The ANCWL calls all its supporters, members and society in general to play active role in making the ANC an even more effective instrument of liberation in the hands of the people, and defend the unity and integrity of the organisation and its principles,and combat any tendency towards disruption and factionalism.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 8 August 2017