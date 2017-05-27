Party says Israeli ambassador was not summoned when its GS was denied entry

Statement on government’s inconsistent handling of Minister Nzimande and three officials on the one hand and a leader of opposition on the other hand respectively denied entry in other countries

On 23 April 2015 the apartheid regime of Israel denied Dr Blade Nzimande, the Minister of Higher Education and Training and three officials from the department entry visas to Palestine. Dr Nzimande was invited to visit Palestine in his capacity as Higher Education and Training Minister by his counterpart, Palestinian Minister of Higher Education, Dr Khawla Shaksheer. The visit was planned to take place from 25 to 29 April 2015 following a state visit to South Africa in November 2014 by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The purpose of the visit was for the two ministers to discuss an implementation plan signed during the state visit on behalf of the people of Palestine and South Africa by President Abbas and President Jacob Zuma respectively. The South African government or its Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) neither summoned the apartheid Israel Ambassador to explain the decision nor reported public to have taken any step against the decision.

The government’s response to Mmusi Maimane, leader of the opposition DA (“Democratic Alliance”) being denied entry into Zambia is therefore interesting. Dirco has summoned the Zambia Ambassador to explain the decision.

The inconsistent manner in which the government attended to the two situations, one affecting its own Cabinet Minister and officials on duty, the other affecting an opposition leader in a political mission, is an invitation to serious scrutiny. The SACP will undertake the work and calls on progressive South Africans to do likewise.

Statement issued by SACP, 26 May 2017