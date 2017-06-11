No truth in the claim that President Zuma has said Knysna was not his concern

GOVERNMENT DISPATCHES HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT AND DISASTER MANAGEMENT TEAMS TO THE WESTERN CAPE IN THE WAKE OF THE STORMS

09 JUNE 2017

The Presidency has noted a report by one of the online "Fake News" outlets claiming that President Jacob Zuma said that Knysna in the Western Cape was not his concern. The online report and supposed quotation from the President are false.

"We are extremely concerned by the loss of life, displacement of people and total devastation that have been visited on the residents of the Western Cape including Knysna, Plettenburg Bay in the Cape Peninsula and all affected areas as a result of the severe weather and heavy storms," said President Zuma.

The President added that "Government has dispatched humanitarian and other support to all the affected areas, especially the poor communities, which is being coordinated through our NATJOC Disaster Management, working with the Western Cape Provincial Government and Provincial Disaster Management teams."

"We also thank all those who have come forward with support to the affected communities and appeal to those with the means to assist the residents of Western Cape who have been caught by the devastating effects of the storm," added the President.

The Presidency further warns the public to be vigilant against such fake news reports.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 10 June 2017