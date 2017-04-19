DA says Hlaudi has no mandate to speak on behalf of the SABC

Disciplinary proceedings against Hlaudi Motsoeneng now overdue

18 April 2017

The DA notes Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s announcement that he will host a press conference tomorrow to "address all the pending matters with regards to the SABC", such as its finances and the new interim board.

While Motsoeneng is entitled to address the media as a private individual, he has no mandate to speak on behalf of the SABC, and should in fact currently be in the middle of a disciplinary inquiry against him.

Tomorrow's press conference should therefore not be on behalf of the SABC, conducted on its premises, or using its resources.

In December 2016, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of the DA, finding the appointment of Motsoeneng as the SABC’s group executive of corporate affairs unlawful and irrational. The court held that Motsoeneng may not hold any position at the SABC until he has faced a satisfactory disciplinary hearing and/or the findings and remedial action by the Public Protector have been reviewed and set aside by another court.

The Western Cape High Court further held that the SABC's interim board, once appointed, should within two weeks, deliver a letter setting out the disciplinary charges against Motsoeneng and appoint a new chairperson to oversee the proceedings.

With the two week deadline having seemingly expired on 13 April 2017, the DA will write to Chairperson of the interim SABC board, Khanyisile Kweyama, to request that disciplinary proceedings against Motsoeneng commence immediately.

As COO of the SABC, Motsoeneng exerted a toxic influence on the public broadcaster which has brought the SABC to the brink of near collapse. He cannot be allowed to continue to draw a single cent from South Africa's public broadcaster.

The new interim board now have an uphill battle on their hands but must not be deterred by Motsoeneng’s continued acts of defiance. They must act decisively to hold him to account for his role in weakening the SABC.

The damage that Motsoeneg has inflicted on the public broadcaster will take months, if not years to rectify, and the DA will continue to ensure that he is held to account.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA Shadow Minister of Communications, 18 April 2017