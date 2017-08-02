Party says no Premier's mouth should water at the appointment of a woman to their office

DA condemns disgusting, misogynistic statement from Premier

1 August 2017

The DA has noted a disgusting and misogynistic statement issued today by Premier Willies Mchunu.

In the statement the Premier indicates that the appointment of a female Director General in the KwaZulu-Natal government is a “mouth-watering” occurrence.

The sexual overtones, and the blatantly misogynistic approach of the Premier are to be condemned. No Premier’s mouth should water at the appointment of a woman to their office.

In this Women’s Month period, one would expect a Premier to respect women, not to sexualise and debase women. The Premier continues to undermine the rights of women, and perpetuates historical oppression of women. This is absolutely unacceptable in 2017.

Premier Mchunu must immediately retract this statement and apologise for his “mouth-watering” misogyny.

Issued by Francois Rodgers, Leader of the DA in the KZN Legislature, 1 August 2017