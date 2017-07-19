Federation says parliament must demands answers over his departure and claims of intimidation and death threats

COSATU condemns the dismissal of South African Social Security Agency CEO Thokozani Magwaza from his position

18 July 2017

COSATU has noted with concern the manner in which SASSA CEO Thokozani Magwaza has been pushed out of the department. We strongly condemn the intimidation tactics and death threats that have been directed at him and we call on parliament to demand answers over his departure. The federation reiterates its position that Minister Bathabile Dlamini is no longer an asset to the department but she has become a liability.

It is not a coincidence that Mr Magwaza was pushed out , while he was due to file papers to the Constitutional Court on why Minister Bathabile Dlamini should fork out legal costs from her own pocket.

If ever there was a person who should have been the first one to be fired during the controversial cabinet reshuffle it is the Minister of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. This overt interference in the running of SASSA is worrying because its comes at a time when the agency should be finalising its contract negotiations with the South African Post Office.

COSATU finds its unacceptable that Minister Bathabile is weakening the department and SASSA by getting rid of the senior managers at a time when the Constitutional Court had to bend over backward to fix the mess that was putting 17 million people’s livelihoods at stake. The same Minister previously pushed out of the department the former DG Zane Dangor , one of the most experienced leaders in government , who knew the sector very well.

The Minister must take full responsibility for this mess and we expect the African National Congress to demand answers from its minister , when the wheels are coming off and people’s livelihoods are compromised.

The minster has previously confessed that according to her , she thinks women were sometimes emotionally unsteady and could not always be trusted to partake in sober debates. We understand now that she was not just talking about women in general but was obviously referring to herself because she cannot seem to work with people and in the process she is purging both SASSA and the department. COSATU wants to see someone in charge of the department of Social Development ,who will not become emotional and purge managers , when she loses debates. The minister has overstayed her welcome and she needs to go.

Issued by Sizwe Pamla, National Spokesperson, COSATU, 18 July 2017