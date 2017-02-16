Federation says Dept of Labour must investigate what is going on at farm, adds that farmer accused of employing underaged children

COSATU North West demands the reinstatement of the 14 dismissed farmworkers at Baulmont Boerdery at Ventersdorp

COSATU North West has visited the fourteen {14} dismissed workers at Ventersdorp farm on the 10 February 2017.We demand the reinstatement of these workers and will continue to give them support until justice is done.

The federation engaged with the Department of Labour demanding that labour inspectors be sent to investigate and ascertain what is going on there on that farm. They discovered that the farmer had employed underage children , who do not have Identity Documents after he unfairly dismissed 14 farm workers, who had worked on the farm for more than 30 and 40 years.

We demand immediate action against this farmer with slave master tendencies. We will continue to assist these workers about their unfair dismissal case ,and we have also engaged with the relevant government institutions to make sure that the rights of these farm workers are protected.

This is a reminder to government that the issue of land reform is long overdue. Government should take drastic steps to break the arrogance of these farmers, who abuse workers using their stolen and inherited privileges.

These workers and their families are struggling and are trapped in grinding poverty since their dismissal in November last year. The kids have no food and cannot go to school because of the lack of school uniform.

COSATU calls on business people and the provincial government to intervene and assist these poor people with basic necessities. We invite all organisations and private citizens with resources to join COSATU on 17th February, Friday at 12h00 , when we will be handing over food parcels to these workers.

Issued by Job Dliso, North West Provincial Secretary, COSATU, 15 February 2017