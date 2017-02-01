DA says crucial meeting will deal with takeover of social grants and Minister must be there to answer questions

DA wants confirmation that awol Dlamini will be in Portfolio Committee tomorrow

31 January 2017

The DA will request written confirmation from the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, Rosemary Capa, that the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, will be in the crucial committee meeting dealing with the takeover of social grants tomorrow.

The previous committee meeting, at which the social grants handover by the 1 April 2017deadline was to be discussed, was cancelled so that key “stakeholders” could attend an ANC Lekgotla.

However, in spite of this, the Minister was with the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in Addis Ababa, on what her spokesperson claimed to be state business. The DA has submitted Parliamentary questions to find out if this trip was paid for with public funds.

The DA has written two letters to Chairperson Capa to demand that the Minister be present at these vital meetings yet they have gone unanswered.

We are less than two months away from the expiry of the current service providers’ contract and are nowhere near knowing where the department is in taking over the distribution of 17 million social grants by the 1st April deadline, set by the Constitutional Court.

This pending crisis will only be averted with complete transparency, and an honest update by Minister Dlamini, on how she intends to abide by the Constitutional Court decision and ensure that grants continue to be distributed on time in April.

Anything short of her full attendance will be a slap in the face of all those South Africans who live in poverty and rely heavily on social assistance from the state.

Issued by Bridget Masango, DA Shadow Minister of Social Development, 31 January 2017