Minister Bathabile Dlamini no longer fit for purpose

6 March 2017

The IFP Youth Brigade is of the view that Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, is no longer fit for purpose and no longer fit and proper for the portfolio she has been deployed to.

The IFPYB calls on the Minister to do the honourable thing and resign; failing that the President should fire her.

Ms Dlamini is aiding and abetting the longevity of the illegal and invalid CPS contract and through underhanded delays and tactics she has set the country on collision with its social assistance commitments.

17 million social assistance beneficiaries face unprecedented uncertainty because of a minister who thrives on bungling.

Through her sheer incompetence she has created a desperate situation wherein she is now putting a gun to our heads to accept the continued use of CPS which for all intents and purposes is a questionable service provider.

Moving forward the “footsy-footsy” relationship between the Minister and CPS needs to be investigated and exposed for what it is: A marriage of political convenience and patronage.

Why is the minister so determined to continue utilising the services of CPS against all odds, even against the Constitutional Court?

The sudden resignation by the Social Development Director General, Zane Dangor, confirms the worst about the SASSA Crisis.

The minister has been sleeping on the job, and arrogantly not heeded all the warnings and advices ever since the Constitutional Court delivered its judgement.The Department and SASSA are in crisis and on the virtual brink of collapse, and the minster must pack her bags and go. And Lumka Oliphant must scurry along after her.

Issued by Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Youth Brigade National Chairperson, 6 March 2017