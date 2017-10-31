DA MP says the post office has denied SASSA's claims that they were not ready to take over grant payments

Dodging Dlamini’s announcement about SAPO very suspicious

30 October 22017

The DA notes with concern Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s announcement today that the South African Post Office (SAPO) doesn't meet the requirements to fully take over the distribution of social grants.

The announcement today is rather suspicious considering that SAPO has vehemently denied SASSA’s claims that they were not prepared to take over grant payments.

It is now clear that Minister Dlamini is yet again trying to manufacture another situation where the country is forced to accept another extension of the dodgy CPS contract.

Time is running out for SASSA to find a new service provider and it seems as though we are heading for another crisis.

Dodging Dlamini has continued to side-line Parliament throughout the entire procurement process, she has repeatedly failed to show up to account to the Portfolio Committee on Social Development.

Her actions are in violation of her oath of office and are in defiance of Constitutional Court orders.

Minister Dlamini is spectacularly out of order and this is sufficient grounds for her to be fired.

The DA will await Minister Dlamini at the meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development tomorrow where she can expect a grilling for failing to put the vulnerable people of our country first.

Issued by Bridget Masango, DA Shadow Minister of Social Development, 30 October 2017