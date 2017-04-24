Phumzile Van Damme asks why BEF statement was issued through govt systems

Dlodlo must explain capture of GCIS to drive factional agenda

The Minister of Communications, Ayaynda Dlodlo, must publicly explain why government communications are now being used to do PR for obscure seemingly pro-Zuma organisations.

On Thursday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) issued a statement on behalf of the Black Empowerment Foundation (BEF) announcing that the BEF had laid criminal charges against Citibank for its role in the "corrupt and collusive actions" relating to the foreign-exchange fixing scandal currently being investigated by the Competition Commission.

Dlodlo must explain:

- whether the BEF requested that its media advisory be distributed by GCIS;

- who authorised the distribution of the media advisory; and

- on what basis the authorisation was given

The GCIS should by no means be communicating on any actions besides those taken by the government.

According to the Daily Maverick, “The “Black Empowerment Foundation” is also reportedly the name of a WhatsApp group administered by President Jacob Zuma’s son Edward Zuma. […] Its members allegedly include new Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo”.

If these allegations are true, it will be a severe indictment on Minister Dlodlo and leave no other impression than, that she has been placed in her position to continue the work Faith Muthambi, of turning the GCIS into a pro-ANC propaganda machine.

The state’s communications organs cannot be used as the mouthpiece of private organisations or individuals as such acts border on propaganda.

This latest stunt is an utter abuse of state resources.

The DA will not sit back quietly as the Zuma-administration tries to pull the wool over South Africa’s eyes. Minister Dlodlo must account for this absolute misuse of the state’s communications.

Statement issued by Phumzile Van Damme MP, DA Shadow Minister of Communications, 23 April 2017