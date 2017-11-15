Ian Cameron says Petrus Dambiso Moyo escaped from holding cells of Ellisras Police Station

Dr Werner Emslie farm murder: Suspect at large

AfriForum has been informed that Petrus Dambiso Moyo escaped from the holding cells of the Ellisras Police Station in the past 24 hours. Moyo is one of four persons suspected of the murder on Dr Werner Emslie on 20 September 2017 on the farm Afguns.

“Dr Emslie is one of 77 people who have been brutally murdered on farms in South Africa since the start of 2017. There have already been about 360 attacks on farms in the country. Therefore, AfriForum demands that the police investigate this escape and provide answers to the public on how such a thing could happen,” says Ian Cameron, AfriForum’s Head of Safety.

Cameron explains that, since his appointment as Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula brought about no improvements regarding the prevention and combatting of farm attacks and murders. “To the contrary, there have thus far been an increase in this crime. The so-called task team the Police Minister speaks of has furthermore not done anything to actively combat farm attacks. Communities must therefore accept that they need to organise themselves and cannot wait for the government.”

According to AfriForum, farm attacks in 2017 is already at the highest in the past five years, and the festive season – during which this crime normally reaches a peak – still lies ahead. “Farm murders and attacks are also noticeably more this year than in 2016 and, as indicated by the Institute for Security Studies, there have already been a 112% increase in farm attacks between 2012 and 2016, and a 33% increase in murders.”

A photo of the suspect is included and AfriForum urges the public to be on the lookout for this person. Should he be seen, please inform your nearest Police Station and let AfriForum Safety know at veiligheid@afriforum.co.za or directly on 064 850 1639.

AfriForum encourages communities to take part in the mass protest to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 25 November 2017. People who want to take part can register at www.stopdiemoorde.co.za.

Statement issued by Ian Cameron, Head: Safety, AfriForum, 14 November 2017