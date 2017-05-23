Premier trying to establish facts of matter, says if further action is needed, it will be done in line with good governance

Due process being followed on birthday funding allegations

22 May 2017

Premier Helen Zille has noted a media report on allegations around the funding of Human Settlements Minister Bonginkosi Madikizela’s birthday celebration.

The Premier is currently following due process to establish the facts of the matter. Should further action be required, this will be done in line with good governance practices.

The provincial government has extensive procurement monitoring systems in place. This has enabled every provincial department, including Human Settlements, to obtain a clean financial audit. Provincial government systems exclude politicians from processes relating to the awarding of contracts.

Issued by Michael Mpofu, Spokesperson for Premier Helen Zille, 22 May 2017