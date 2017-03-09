Party says problem was created over a 22 year period by allowing people to freely stream across country borders

Dysfunctional ANC government creates breeding ground for xenophobia

The real reason for xenophobia in South Africa must be found at the door of the incompetent ANC government, Dr. Corné Mulder, FF Plus parliamentary spokesperson on home affairs, says.

Dr. Mulder says the problem was created over a 22 year period by allowing people to freely stream across the country’s borders and at its harbours. Add to that the weak economy and high unemployment amongst the country’s own people and it is a clear recipe for conflict.

He said the FF Plus, however, still strongly condemns xenophobia, and there is no reason why South Africans should attack foreigners for problems which is the making of the ANC.

“The minister of police gave us a lesson about white minority capital, master and slave, imperialism etc. His actions in explaining Nkandla was a better attempt than this.

“There are many reasons for xenophobia. It did not start overnight. Like the abuse of the country’s borders and harbours over 22 years. People were allowed to freely enter the country. Only now the department of home affairs wants to do something about it.

“South Africans also think they can take the law into their own hands where they suspect foreigners are involved in crime, as they are of the opinion that the police does nothing about it.

“Yesterday at Olievenhoutbosch a protest started due to a lack of service delivery. The people were angry because the provincial and local government had not delivered services.

It soon deteriorated into looting of foreigners’ businesses. The real reason for this is because the economy is not growing, employment is not created, and people are struggling and are desperate,” Dr. Mulder said.

Dr. Mulder also criticised the EFF because they tried to colour xenophobia with a racial brush. He said the issue is much more serious than this, and the message should be sent to the public that this kind of action will not be tolerated.

Issued by Corne Mulder, FF Plus parliamentary spokesperson: Home Affairs, 7 March 2017