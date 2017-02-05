MEC says DA abusing the Life Esidimeni tragedy for political purposes

Statement following the Report of the Health Ombudsman about the tragic deaths of patients in Gauteng, and the unfolding process in the Eastern Cape to improve and expand our care for the vulnerable, elderly and frail

03 February 2017

I have with deep shock and sympathy taken note of the report released by the Health Ombudsman, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, about the 94 patients who lost their lives in Gauteng. I extend my deepest sympathy to the loved ones and next of kin of those patients that passed away, for the tragic loss they have suffered. I will most definitely study Professor Makgoba's report, and take note of any of his findings that may have implications for our situation here in the Eastern Cape.

In this regard I have prioritised the understandable concern that the National Minister of Health, Mr. Aaron Motsoaledi, communicated to the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Mr. Phumulo Masualle. I briefed the Premier in detail, and he conveyed as a matter of priority this briefing to Minister Motsoaledi, and the National Minister of Social Development, Ms. Bathabile Dlamini. The part of the briefing to Ministers Motsoaledi and Dlamini that I would like to emphasise is that no facilities will be closed, nor any services discontinued.

This obviously includes the Lorraine and Algoa Frail Care centres. Currently 239 frail people are still housed at the two centres until a determination on new contract is reached. For the DA to create a different and false impression that these two centres are being closed is both disingenuous and callous.

I must however, again emphasise that to simply try to equate the conditions in the Eastern Cape with those in Gauteng is not helpful, and those who are opportunistically trying to do so are trying to exploit a tragic situation for political gain. Out of respect for the diseased and their families I implore them not to do so.

While I am dealing with this matter let me also point out that I am on record to having immediately expressed my sympathy to the next of kin of the patients who so tragically died in Gauteng, for the DA try to abuse this tragedy for party political purposes and to call me callous, only shows them up to be the callous ones who will not even balk at using the deaths of black people to serve their shallow party political objectives. Clearly for them black lives do not matter!

As I have stated in several interviews before I am concerned about some incorrect and occasionally sensational reporting by some media about the steps that my Department have undertaken to address service delivery concerns with regards to the services that we provide to the frail and elderly in the Eastern Cape Province. Anyone who acquaints themselves with the facts will realise that our situation cannot simply be equated with what happened in

Gauteng. This was also again made clear in the briefing Ministers Motsoaledi and Dlamini received from Premier Masualle.

Let me clarify my position again:

- No frail care facility for the elderly have been closed here in the Eastern Cape, nor has any services been discontinued.

- In instances where payments to service providers have been delayed it is a consequence of ongoing investigations that the Department launched into tender processes, pricing discrepancies and the apparent inflated pricing of services.

- There are a large number of elderly and frail persons, especially in the African community, in the Eastern Cape Province who currently do not receive any assistance or care from the Department of Social Development. This is an unacceptable situation and a source of great concern to me. It is my duty as MEC for Social Development to ensure that we service many more of the elderly and frail in our communities as a matter of urgency.

- It is the mandate of my Department to specifically engage Non-profit Organisations (NPO's), rather than commercial private sector companies that are profit driven, to deliver our services. These NPO's are typically based in our communities and to engage and empower them to provide services, also results in the overall development of service orientated communicaties that are more self-sufficient. Something which apartheid deliberately prevented from happening. It is therefore critical for my Department to encourage the utilisation of community based NPO'S as part of our overall programme of Black Empowerment and service delivery.

- All the above reasons informed my decision to investigate the current unsatisfactory service delivery situation and to issue a new call for proposals for these services. The tender that is part of this process was advertised past Saturday, on the 28th of January, and there is a tender briefing today. I call on everyone not to try to second-guess this process or to pre-empt it's outcome. It follows that we are especially looking forward to receive proposals from NPO'S on how to cost-effectively expand our services to reach and take care of as many of our elderly and frail people.

As the report by the Health Ombudsman so poignantly demonstrates, a society is ultimately judged by how it takes of the elderly, frail and vulnerable. May I once again reiterate my call that all concerned should do everything within their ability to avoid that this matter becomes politicised or driven by interests to optimise commercial gain and profits.

Especially after the events in Gauteng, and the report by the Health Ombudsman, I once again call on all sectors of our community, and also all political parties, to avoid their partisan interests from dictating their behaviour. Ours is a huge and difficult task to provide the best possible community based and driven services to those elderly people in our communities who have dedicated their lives to nurturing us and bringing us to adulthood. We have a great responsibility towards them.

Statement issued by Ms. Nancy Sihlwayi, MEC for Social Development in the Eastern Cape Province, 3 February 2017