Fighters call on NPA to take decisive legal action against UK PR firm

EFF STATEMENT ON THE BELL POTTINGER'S APOLOGY

7 July, 2017

The EFF rejects the Bell Potinger apology and notes it as insincere as it makes no means to address the damage done. The apology issued by Bell Pottinger is disingenuous as they have made money out of destroying people's reputation; monies they do not plan on paying back even as reparations to the affected persons and entities.

Bell Pottinger has been driving a fake news campaigns which affected many good causes negatively, as well as the Economic Freedom Fighters. Above all, they have exploited racial tensions in our country all in the name of diverting public focus on the Gupta family. This apology is not only a mockery to a genuine struggle of emancipation but it also undermines the damage destroying reputations has done to families and the entire country.

The EFF calls on the National Prosecuting Authority to take decisive legal action against Bell Pottinger. The legal action must be nothing short of subsequently banning Bell Pottinger from the country. The banning of Bell Pottinger will send a strong message to all who undermine the gift of democracy and free speech which came at the cost of life itself.

Finally, we reiterate our call for Guptas to leave our country. Not only have they looted our coffers, they have done so whilst using a propaganda campaign relying on unethical means. They have rendered our public discourse toxic with fake news. They do not deserve to be in our midst; they must pack and go back wherever it is they came from.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 8 July 2017