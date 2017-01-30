Forum says Fighters are on a frolic to dance for its supper by impressing Johann Rupert

PPF STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO EFF

28 January 2017

The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) has noted with neither shock nor disappointment, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) attack on PPF and its president, Mr Mzwanele Manyi over PPF views on FICA.

It is now crystal clear that since their visit and meeting in London with the Chief Colonial Tzar, Lord Robin Renwick, EFF has turned from being a pseudo-socialist noise maker to number one defender of white monopoly capital and is on a frolic to dance for its supper by trying too hard to impress Rupert et al, more harder than the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The notion as purported by both DA and its new foot soldier, EFF and megaphoned by the white monopoly media, that those who are against the FICA bill are either corrupt, are pushing a Gupta agenda or support financial crimes such money laundering, illicit financial and financial terrorism are either disingenuous or are trying to shift the focus on the FICA bill and PPF will not be deterred by such. The PPF fully supports the objectives of FATF to fight against terrorism, money laundering and corruption, within the constitutional mandates of a country.

Although PPF would under normal circumstances avoid responding to such unnecessary noise and distractions by ranting agents like EFF, we are of the view that perhaps it is worthwhile to assist EFF as it seems complex for them to understand the glaring and discriminatory nature of the FICA Bill on black people in general, and black businesses in particular.

1. First and foremost the PPF is totally against all forms of economic and financial crimes, including but not limited to illicit financial flows, money laundering, sponsoring of terrorists activities etc. It is for that reason that PPF joins those who call for judicial commission of enquiry into all arms of the state, all industries and persons who may be classified as having captured the state.

2. It is also distortion of truth as well as a desperate but hopeless attempt by the DA and its foot soldiers- EFF, and the monopoly banks to present the FICA bill as in the spirit of the international inter-governmental body Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and therefore those like PPF who are against this arbitrary Bill are against such a spirit. The PPF is in full support of anti-terrorism, anti-money laundering and corruption.

3. FATF has made it clear that countries must implement such measures within their constitutional dictates, which this Bill is not doing. As a result countries such as the US, UK and Germany are implementing their objectives of the FATF within their constitutional dictates, agencies and structures. Instead the tabled FIC bill is completely unconstitutional and deserves to be scrapped in its entirety and reconceptualised, as it arrogates the powers of the security cluster to the unethical banks who are not even vetted to carry out such security measures. Instead it seeks to create a private police and private court system. The security cluster cannot abdicate its responsibilities to National Treasury and the Banks.

4. Contrary to the narrative perpetuated by the EFF and purveyors of the narrative of’ black as corrupt’, Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) does not mean a person is corrupt as white monopoly media keep misleading us. One becomes a PEP purely by virtue of the strategic position one holds in the public service, like being a Director General, a Judge, a Deputy Director or Chief Director, majority of which are blacks and Africans. It is clear that in the current dispensation and in line with our country’s demographics those are Africans.

5. Prominent Influential Person (PIP) does not mean the person has ill-gotten gains. It simply means that person has had perhaps one transaction of a particular amount with Government, an act which will affect small emerging black business, hence the objection by both PPF and BBC in defence of all professionals and black businesses.

6. The exclusion of Banks and Financial services institution executives in the definition of PIPs is extremely objectionable.

7. The inclusion of Judges in the PEP list will compromise the independence of our Justice system and instead create anarchy. It distracts the judges from passing independent judgements particularly in matters affecting banks.

8. The PPF even though not being a structure of the ANC however wishes to reiterate it's warning that, unlike some political parties who might be purely funded by white monopoly capital and their proxies to destabilise the country, the legitimate funders of the ANC and other progressive political parties, who are blacks and are doing above board businesses with the state, will be targeted by the unethical banks and have their accounts frozen, as is currently happening, to frustrate the transformation agenda of the ANC.

9. It should concern any caring citizen and any revolutionary organization that currently, black people's business and black professionals bank accounts continue to be either frozen and or closed arbitrarily by the same banks who are hell-bent on passing this draconian bill. The PPF see the attempt to rush through the bill as an attempt by these banks to legitimise their illegal actions of closing people’s, especially black people’s banks accounts they deem to be politically exposed or influential arbitrarily. This is against the spirit of FATF which is clearly against criminalisation of people based on the characterisation of political exposure or influence. This raises the question as to why is it that the so called revolutionary party, the EFF sings the same tone with monopoly banks and DA for the pushing hard this Bill and narrative.

Contrary to the EFF’s assertion, PPF is not an ANC structure as purported by EFF. PPF is primarily a body of multi-disciplinary progressive professionals who have come together, ready and willing to contribute in building a prosperous country, while ensuring that radical transformation is realized quickly. PPF provides a platform for professionals, academia, intelligentsia and entrepreneurs who are driven by patriotic volunteerism and gives their technical know-how and resources towards the growth of our country and society, with bias to the previously disadvantaged and poor.

PPF unapologetically aligns itself with progressive movements who aspire to progressive ideals such as those enshrined in the Freedom Charter and the Preamble of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, key among them the ANC.

We are happy that the majority of political conscious Africans are starting to unmask the treacherous agenda of white monopoly capital given the number of professionals who have called and appreciated our resolve to fight the Bill, including huge numbers of those who are continuing to join this progressive house of progressive professionals.

We are further pleased to learn that more and more South Africans, especially black and Africans are now aware of EFF's blunt pandering to both DA, white monopoly media and white monopoly capital since its meeting in London, overtaking DA as the number of defender of white monopoly capital and the pre-1994 status quo.

PPF President will, devoid of any fear or favour, or prejudices, continues to champion the mandate of PPF that of ensuring that the ideals of Freedom Charter are immediately realized and that professionals in general and poor South Africans in particular claim their rightful place within and in their country.

Statement issued by Siphile Buthelezi, Secretary-General of PPF, 29 January 2017