PWCs say those found guilty of undermining party line in monoco vote be punished

14 August 2017

Statement following the joint meeting of the Provincial Working Committees (PWCs) of the ANC in Kwazulu-Natal and Free State Provinces

As part of a broad process by provinces to constantly engage one another on matters of common political interest, the ANC Provincial Working Committees of Kwazulu-Natal and Free State provinces today held a joint meeting today. The meeting was a strategic platform where the leadership of the ANC from both provinces openly looked at the state of the organization, shared ideas on the policy proposals towards the 54th ANC National Conference, an also agree on areas on collaboration in the political programmes of the ANC in both provinces.

The Joint PWCs of the KZN and the Free State took it upon themselves to jointly deliberate on a programme to unify the ANC and the Alliance. Inspired also by the declaration of the NEC of this year as The Year of President Oliver Reginald Tambo: Let us deepen unity, the PWCs agreed that the unity of the movement is an immediate task of the revolution and that the attainment of unity cannot be postponed anymore.

On violence against women, femicide and racism

The PWCs were concerned about the increase in the incidences of violence against women in our society. The PWCs calls on the ANC structures and government to deal harshly with all acts of violence against women.

The PWCs agreed that non-sexism is a political and ideological programme of the movement. The PWCs therefore felt that all issues of patriarchy and sexism are flushed out of our society.

The PWCs noted that there is an increase in arrogance amongst the white members of the South African population. The PWCs call on all members of our society to continue being committed to the goal of reconciliation and nation-building. We will confront all forms of arrogance and racism in our society and call on all law enforcement agencies to deal harshly with those who cross the line.

The Mining Charter

The two PWCs reaffirmed their support on the proposed Mining Charter by the Department of Mineral Resources. The PWCs welcomed the fact that the new Mining Charter will extend the ownership of mines to the workers, the majority of whom are black. The PWCs therefore feel that the new Mining Charter is a strategic contribution towards Radical Economic Transformation.

Attacks on the ANC and its leadership

The two PWCs further noted that the attacks on the President of the ANC and the Republic, Comrade Jacob Zuma, are attacks towards the ANC. The counter-revolutionary agenda whose intention is to remove the ANC from power has upped its offensive. The PWCs have also noted that the enemy of the ANC has infiltrated both the ANC and the Alliance, causing the ANC to fight from within.

Regarding the latest Motion of no Confidence against President Zuma, The PWCs agreed that an urgent investigation must be done and that those who are found guilty of undermining the party line be punished, especially those who continue to indicate through public statements that they may have voted against the party line.

Preparations for the 54th National Conference

The Meeting agreed that a team of Provincial Secretaries and Regional Secretaries from both provinces shall look at policy proposals by both provinces in terms of the various discussion documents. The Team shall then identify areas of common policy stances that have been arrived at by both provinces with the view to further influence the outcomes of the 54th ANC National Conference.

The two PWCs agreed to further engage with other provinces and Alliance partners on nominations for the national leadership. It is the desire of the two PWCs that whilst the ANC Elective Conference must still be characterized with the ANC tradition of internal democracy and contestations, such contestations should not lead to divisions that weaken the ANC and erode its hegemony.

The two PWCs agreed that the principle of change and continuity must feature prominently and must find expression especially within the officials who will be elected at the Conference. The PWCs emphasized that the elected collective shall be elected on the basis of a programme to take our revolution to higher level guided by the content of the second phase of our transition. We will therefore support a leadership collective that is committed to the implementation of Radical Economic Transformation.

Jointly Issued by:

Cde Super Zuma

Provincial Secretary

ANC Kwazulu-Natal

And

Cde William Bulwane

Provincial Secretary

ANC Free State

14 August 2017