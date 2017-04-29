DA MP says SOE allegedly channeled millions to CSIR and CRSES to keep quiet on deal

Eskom must account before Parliament for alleged nuclear pay-offs

The DA will today write to the Chair of Chairpersons to request that Eskom is urgently summoned to appear before Parliament, to account for the damning allegations that the entity has paid off anti-nuclear research groups.

According to a report released by amaBhugane, Eskom has allegedly paid the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies (CRSES) millions of rands in exchange for their silence on government’s nuclear aspirations.

These two research groups have in the past been among the most critical voices against the nuclear deal, and if these allegations are true, two well respected South African research foundations have been discredited because of greed and corruption.

This sets a very dangerous precedent for the lengths that Jacob Zuma’s government will go to, to force a nuclear deal through. This also shows that the government is not rolling out the nuclear option in good faith at all, but seemingly stooping to depths of “paying off” opponents to nuclear.

These allegations are serious and are indicative of the alleged rot of corruption that has captured our government and state entities.

Parliament must now investigate these allegations. At a time when the “nuclear question” is of national importance, we cannot allow Eskom to allegedly pay off opposing voices.

The DA will continue to fight against the onslaught of state capture that is so devastatingly impacting our economy already, and will only impoverish our country.

Statement issued by Natasha Mazzone MP, DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, 28 April 2017