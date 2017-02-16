DA says power utility is clearly trying to keep yet another explosive report secret

DA demands release of Eskom emergency coal report

15 February 2017

The DA demands that the full text of another Deloitte report, this time on Eskom’s 2008 procurement of emergency coal, valued at R10 billion, be made public immediately.

Eskom is clearly trying to keep yet another explosive report secret.

This report must be made public, so that the Hawks can investigate it fully and ensure that any wasted money is recovered.

This is money that should have been spent on delivering the electricity our country needs to grow and create jobs, not for cronyism and corruption.

It is simply unconscionable that during 2008’s national crisis of load-shedding, Eskom insiders were allegedly profiting from South Africa’s misery.

Keeping this report secret is the sort of accountability-dodging tactics we have seen Eskom and the ANC government use before to shield themselves from being held accountable for possible dubious dealings.

South Africans deserve to know the extent to which the 2008 load-shedding crisis was used to financially benefit Eskom insiders.

The DA will not rest until the cronyism and corruption that stands in the way of economic growth and job creation is eradicated.

Issued by Natasha Mazzone, DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, 15 February 2017