Union to declare national strike in order to defend jobs for its members

NUM reiterates its position for Eskom Board to totally reverse its decision to close down five power stations.

8 May 2017

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has noted a statement by Eskom Board Chairperson Ben Ngubane saying plans unveiled in March this year to decommission five coal-fired power station were not set in stone and could be shelved depending on economic growth and other factors. Ngubane was being interviewed by Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa last week Thursday in Durban.

As the NUM, we reiterate our position that says Eskom Board must totally reverse the decision to close down those five power stations. The NUM is going to defend jobs for its members. The NUM will declare a national strike if Eskom is still going to decommission five coal-fired power stations.

It is not enough for Eskom Board Chairperson to say the decision to close down the five power station was not set in stone. NUM members want the board to totally reverse the decision because it will lead to massive retrenchments.

Issued by Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM National Spokesperson, 8 May 2017