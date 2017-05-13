Party says none of the PP's observations in state capture report have been set aside

ANC STATEMENT ON REINSTATEMENT OF BRIAN MOLEFE AS ESKOM CEO

The African National Congress condemns the unfortunate and reckless decision taken by the Board of Directors of Eskom to reinstate Mr. Brian Molefe as Chief Executive Officer of the energy utility.

Mr. Molefe left Eskom under a cloud following the release of the Public Protector's report into State Capture late last year. The report, while still under review, made observations against Mr. Molefe which, at the time, he had deemed serious and significant enough to warrant his resignation. Amongst others, he cited the interests of the company, good corporate governance and the interest of the public, as underlying his departure from the utility.

None of the observations against Mr. Molefe, so significant at the time, have been conclusively set aside and Mr. Molefe's own commitment to fully clear his name is still pending. The decision therefore to reinstate him in his former position without these matters being resolved is tone deaf to the South African public's absolute exasperation and anger at what seems to be government's lackluster and lackadaisical approach to dealing decisively with corruption - perceived or real.

The African National Congress will seek an engagement with Comrade Lynne Browne, the Minister of Public Enterprises, under whose authority Eskom falls and under whose direction the entity should operate on this matter.

Statement issued by the African National Congress, 12 May 2017