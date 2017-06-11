Zwakele Mncwango says 51 luxury vehicles, including BMWs, Audis and a Ford Ranger, hired for Zandile Gumede’s protection

The DA has written to the eThekwini City Manager, Sipho Nzuza, requesting him to institute an independent investigation of the misappropriation of public funds after an audit report found that R4 million was wasted on hiring luxury vehicles to ‘protect’ the then ANC mayoral candidate, Zandile Gumede.

The investigation revealed that 51 luxury vehicles, including BMWs, Audis and a Ford Ranger, were hired for her protection. Of these 51 vehicles, she used 8.

The extent of the rented security fleet is staggering. Was it necessary for her to have that much security? Was she protecting herself from her own comrades, using state resources?

This gross abuse of public funds has become second nature to those within the ANC government. The City Manager must ensure that the investigation establishes if Gumede used her then position as a chair of the Safety and Social Services Committee to hire these cars at this exorbitant amount.

The culture of looting in eThekwini has reached staggering levels under Mayor Zandile Gumede. It is now clear that under her leadership, this Municipality is destined to be looted non-stop.

The DA will not allow for public funds, meant for the upliftment of eThekwini residents, to be looted by greedy politicians who are there to line their pockets at the expense of the people they are mandated to serve.

The report also revealed that there are Metro Police vehicles that were used for the security of unnamed municipal office bearers, which is in contravention of the South African Police Service Act of 1998.

The DA is currently studying the report after which we will lay criminal charges against the specific persons who colluded to abuse public funds on these luxury vehicles to ‘protect’ Gumede.

