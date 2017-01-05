League says it will not allow anyone to drag the name of the party through the mud

THE ANCWL STATEMENT ON GAUTENG LIQUOR BOARD

3rd January 2016

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted reports that Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB) has indicated that it will extend the liquor trading times to accommodate an influx of visitors expected in Gauteng Province for the ANC's 105th Anniversary.

The primary aim of Jan 8, is for the ANC to reflect on successes and challenges of the previous year and outline the organisation's programme for the current year. This tradition was started in 1972 and the ANCWL as an integral part of the ANC will not allow this historic events to be viewed as drinking spree which requires liquor trading hours to be relaxed by liquor boards. Members and supporters of the ANC attend Jan 8 statement events to listen to the President of the ANC delivering ANC NEC statement contrary to whatever is suggested by GLB narrative.

The ANCWL will not allow anyone or any institution to attempt to drag the good name and credibility of the ANC in the mud. The narrative of portraying members and supporters of the ANC coming to Jan 8, as people who will require extra hours of purchasing liquor is a blatant attempt to insult the principles and values that the ANC stands for.

The ANCWL appeals to the ANC led government in Gauteng under Premier Cde David Makhura to condemn this narrative by GLB which tarnishes in the good name of our glorious movement.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 3 January 2016